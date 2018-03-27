Expedite anti dengue measures directed

Rawalpindi

Assistant Commissioner Arif Kalhot on Monday directed concerned officials to devise a strategy to end dengue, and work out a plan that it does not emerge with change of weather.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said anti-dengue activities be expedited keeping in view weather and prevailing environment.

He directed the concerned that surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication be further expedited besides focusing on hotspots where from dengue cases were reported last year equally giving attention towards the places where from larva has been detected during current checking.

He directed that checking and surveillance of commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, school and colleges, junkyards , graveyards, under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots be ensured within a week by all concerned.

The AC said that district governments as well as provincial department was regularly monitoring anti-dengue activities to ensure effective control of dengue. He said since the government is providing maximum resources and facilitating the departments therefore, no negligence by any department would be allowed.—APP