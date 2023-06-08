Expected salary increase of government employees in Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is considering several proposals to increase the salaries and pensions of government employees.

Salaries do increase with soaring inflation, despite the fact that increments mostly fail to match the pace of skyrocketing prices.

As people from the lower, and middle classes are bearing the brunt of record prices, the federal government is expected to increase the salaries of all public sector employees by 30 percent while a 20 increase is likely to be made in the pensions of retired employees.

In this regard, the finance ministry has prepared three recommendations as the government is set to unveil the budget for fiscal year 2023-24 tomorrow (June 9).

Under the first recommendation, Finance Ministry has proposed a 100 percent increase in medical and other allowances other than a 10 percent increment. The second recommendation shows a 25 percent surge in the basic salaries of government employees and a 15 percent increase in pensions.

The third recommendation proposed a 30 percent increase in salaries of government employees from grade 1 to 16 whereas, officials of grade 17 and above would get a 20 percent increase.