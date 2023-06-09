Expected Salary Increase in Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has recommended up to 20 percent increase in salaries of government employees.

Media reports suggest the finance bill had proposed up to 20 percent increase in the salaries of employees. Meanwhile, at least 20pc increase has been proposed in the pensions of retired government employees.

The federal cabinet would give final approval for an increase in salaries and pensions today (June 9).

The government is all set to present the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, with an estimated outlay of around Rs14 trillion today.

The budget for fiscal year 2023-24 would be presented before the National Assembly by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The budget had been formulated while considering the existing challenges being faced by the economy on domestic and international fronts.

The government is firmly committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly and progressive Federal Budget FY 2023-24. It will pursue policies aimed at fiscal consolidation to contain the budget deficit.

In addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures, job creation and people-friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country, would feature in the budget.