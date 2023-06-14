Expected Salary Increase in Balochistan Budget 2023-24

QUETTA – Balochistan government is likely to present the provincial budget 2023-24 on June 16.

The provincial administration of the mineral-rich region has approached the central government to provide relief to the inflation-weary people in the budget 2023-24.

It has been learnt that the outlay of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 is likely to be up to Rs700 billion. The government focused on job creation in the upcoming budget as people are bearing the brunt of skyrocketing inflation.

The government has proposed up to 30 percent increase in the salaries of employees. Meanwhile, at least 20 percent increase has been proposed in the pensions of retired government employees.