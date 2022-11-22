Expected no-trust motion: Sanjrani seeks political support

Islamabad: In a preemptive move to ward off a possible no-trust motion against himself, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is trying to find support from all the political parties.

According to sources, the two bigwigs of the ruling coalition — PML-N and PPP — didn’t respond to him. Similarly, the BNP-M and JUI-F didn’t give a clear answer but wanted some time for consultation in this regard at the party level.

Political parties are likely to table a no-confidence motion against the Chairman Senate in the coming day following the success of a no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. While this motion will be submitted after consultation of all the political parties that are part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Unhappy with the performance of the Chairman Senate, the former ruling party PTI demanded the resignation of Sanjrani over the violation of the sanctity of the constitution in Senator Azam Swati’s case.

President Arif Alvi made him aware of the PTI’s dissatisfaction and demand to step down as Chairman Senate. However, he refused to step down and decided to face the no-confidence motion.

Before PTI’s reaction over Swati’s case, PML-N and PPP were planning to remove the chairman through a no-trust motion in October.

If Sanjrani is removed from the slot, former Prime Minister and PPP Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani is a strong candidate to replace him.