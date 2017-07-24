Expectations from New Ombudsman

SYED Tahir Shahbaz, a seasoned bureaucrat who served at several key posts including secretary establishment, took oath of office of the Federal Ombudsman the other day at Aiwan-i-Sadr. He has replaced Salman Farooqi, who completed four-year term in office lately.

Though former ombudsman was missing from the swearing in ceremony, it will be unfair not to underline the strenuous efforts put in by Salman Farouqi to give a new life to the almost redundant institution established way back in 1983 with the aim to address people’s complaints against misadministration on part of federal ministries and agencies. During his tenure, we saw the institution becoming fully functional and fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to it under the law, which indeed helped restore public confidence to knock at its doors to get their complaints addressed without spending any penny. Farouqi not only cleared the backlog of almost 75,000 cases within six months, but under his tenure the number of complaints increased to 70,000 per year which further rose up to 94,000 this year. He also introduced a swift complaint mechanism in which cases were decided within fifteen days. He decided 324,000 cases in a period of three years. Given the vast experience Tahir Shahbaz has of serving at different capacities, we expect that he will further take forward the work of Farouqi to strengthen the credibility of the institution. For this, he will have to give special emphasis to implementation of decisions taken by the institution in different cases. Quite recently, the weaknesses of implementation wing have surfaced as most of the people have been seen visiting the wing to get the decisions implemented but getting nothing except assurances. The new ombudsman needs to strengthen the implementation wing with upright and capable officers who can take action against departments that fail to implement their orders. This is imperative to keep people’s trust on the institution alive. There is also need that awareness is created through radio, television and newspapers especially amongst the people of remote areas about the efficacy and mandate of the ombudsman so that they could also benefit from this cost free and speedy justice delivery system.

