Expats’ role in economic dev commendable: Miftah

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, comprising Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt, Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, and DG Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari called on Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail on Tuesday.

They apprised him about enhancement of withholding tax on overseas Pakistanis, discrimination in tax amnesty scheme and other issues faced by expatriate Pakistanis, says a handout issued here.

Dr Miftah assured the OPC delegation that relevant policies would be reviewed and necessary steps would be taken in the next fiscal year’s budget to provide maximum relief to the overseas Pakistanis.

He further said that overseas Pakistanis were making valuable contribution to the economy of the country through their remittances and the federal government was committed to providing maximum facilities to them.

Dr Miftah also lauded the efforts of the OPC in resolving the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti also apprised the Advisor to PM of the complaint redress mechanism, saying that the OPC was striving to solve the problems of expatriates through state-of- the-art web portal system.

They further said that in a short span of time, the OPC has achieved many milestones. Matters pertaining to heavy taxation in real estate business, particularly affecting the overseas Pakistanis and other issues were also discussed in detail during the meeting.