Expats remit $18b in 11 months of FY18

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Expats Pakistani workers have remitted $18.028 billion in the first eleven months (July to May) of FY18, showing a growth of 2.95 percent as compared with $17.511 million received during the same period in the preceding year. According to State Bank of Pakistan during the month of May 2018, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1.771 billion, which is 7.30 percent higher than April 2018 and 5.13 percent lower than May 2017. The country-wise details for the month of May 2018 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $432.05 million, $369.92 million, $276.55 million, $254.31 million, $178.96 million and $60.31 million respectively compared with the inflow of $514.5 million, $426.68 million, $248.88 million, $239.2 million, $209.95 million and $51.2 million respectively in May 2017. Expats have remitted remittances from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during May 2018 amounted to $316.77 million together as against $271.79 million received in May 2017.