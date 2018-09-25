Expats played pivotal role in development of Pakistan: Aleem

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said overseas Pakistanis always play pivotal role in the development of Pakistan and they always stand with their brethren at any time of test. He expressed hope that these overseas would also be in the front line to achieve the target of change set by Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while talking to UK Member Parliament Faisal Rasheed who called on him here in Lahore.

Abdul Aleem Khan told him that present Government has already started to fulfil its promises and especially in Punjab such system of Local Bodies is being introduced which would be fully delivering to the masses.

He said that at the pattern of developed countries and village councils and neighbourhoods councils are being established. Senior Minister said that now 10 to 20 thousand people would be having representative in local bodies and even Councillor would be having financial and administrative powers to execute development projects. He told that in new system mayor and deputy mayors would be elected directly.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that vision of Imran Khan is to get people out of the 70 years’ old traditional and corrupt system. Senior Minister exchanged views with Member Parliament UK Faisal Rasheed and welcomed him in Lahore.

He said that right of vote for the Pakistanis abroad was the basic demand of Tehrik-e-Insaaf and through this development overseas Pakistanis would be more contributing towards to their motherland. Abdul Aleem Khan expressed hope that in the present regime overseas Pakistanis would also be fully supporting to minimize the problems facing Pakistan.

In his conversation, UK Member Parliament Faisal Rasheed congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on getting majority in the recent general elections. He briefed the Senior Minister on the local bodies system in United Kingdom.

He told that he himself started his politics from Councillor, Mayor and then elected as Member of Parliament.

Faisal Rasheed thanked Abdul Aleem Khan for hospitality by Lahortis. Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, ex-Secretary Local Govt. Chaudhary Farooq and Chairman Walk line Ch. Waheed Farooq were also present in the meeting.

