Expatriates visits OPC

Staff Reporter

A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis belonging to UK, Denmark, Norway and Spain visited the offices of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and held talks with Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar. Director General Usman Anwar, Director Administration Asad Naeem and other officers were also present on this occasion. Waseem Akhtar while taking to the members of visiting delegation said that Overseas Pakistanis are valuable asset of the country and making great contribution in the economy by their receipts.

He said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, OPC is being transformed on modern lines to settle the issues of expatriates in minimum possible time.

DG Usman Anwar apprised the delegation about the complaint redressal mechanism and told that official web complaint portal is being further upgraded.

Members of delegation while lauding the efforts of OPC said that this institution has exhibited exceptional performance to provide relief to expatriates. A special question answer session was also held on this occasion.

Members of the delegation included Coordinator Malik Usman, Asif Bashir, Babar Khan, Sabir Sikandar, Sujha Mumtaz, Najaf Ali, Malik Imran Khalil and Tayyab Chaudhry.

