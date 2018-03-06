Expatriate’s stolen car recovered

City Reporter

A stolen car belonging to an expatriate Pakistani was recovered with the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, and the thief was arrested.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that Syed Ali Haider Shah Bokhari, currently settled in United Arab Emirates (UAE), had filed a complaint that his 2005 model car worth Rs 0.75 million was stolen from outside his residence in Revenue Society Lahore.

This complaint was referred to Additional DG, OPC, DIG Agha Yousaf, who made hectic efforts and got the vehicle recovered, which was later on handed over to its owner. Car thief Khalid Mehmood was arrested.