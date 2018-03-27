Expatriates are ambassadors of country: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that expatriate Pakistanis are great ambassadors of the country adding that solving their problems on priority basis is the responsibility of the state. For that purpose, Punjab government has established Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab which is efficiently working to fulfill the duty of protecting the rights of the overseas Pakistanis.

This commission has emerged as a strong symbol of protection of properties and other assets of Pakistanis living abroad and the establishment of this vibrant department has ensured to solve the issues of expatriate Pakistanis effectively. The establishment of OPC is a great example of public service, he added. Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis in London, today. He said that OPC has given prompt relief to thousands of expatriate Pakistanis by solving their different matters and due to it; no one could dare to usurp their properties or other assets.

The performance of OPC, with regard to solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis, is commendable and the hard work and passion of this commission is worthwhile. OPC has set a high example of teamwork and served the people by breaking the barriers of lust, fear or greed. He maintained that oversees Pakistanis have played an important role in strengthening of national economy.

They have proved their mettle in different sectors of life across the globe. Pakistan Muslim League-N government has served the masses selflessly and people always remembered the leadership that served them with commitment, sincerity and truth, concluded the Chief Minister.