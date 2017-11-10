Expatriate Pakistani gets possession of his land

Staff Reporter

Due to efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an expatriate Pakistani has got possession of his land worth Rs 30 million.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed the media that Naeem Serwar, settled in Barcelona, Spain lodged a complaint with the OPC that some persons had illegally occupied his 17-kanal and 15-marla land, situated at Muslim Chak, Gujranwala.

This complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Gujranwala, which made efforts and helped returned the land to the owner.