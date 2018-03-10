Expatriate Pakistani gets back Rs2.1m

City Reporter

An expatriate has got back his Rs2.1 million from a housing society.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said here Friday that one Tahir Mehmood Bhatti, currently living in Saudi Arabia, had lodged a complaint that he bought a house in a private housing society of Lahore in 2008 and paid Rs 2.1 million.

However, the housing society did not hand over the house even after passage of nine years.

The Overseas Pakistani Commission took up the matter with the housing society administration and succeeded in getting back the amount for the complainant.