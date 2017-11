Staff Reporter

An expatriate Pakistani, Gulzar Asmat Mirza, currently settled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has got back his Rs 11 million due to efforts of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti said that Gulzar Asmat had lodged a complaint that he had given Rs 20 million to one Muhammad Nasir of Chak Noorpur in district Okara for business purpose.