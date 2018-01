Staff Reporter

With the intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an expatriate Pakistani has got back possession of his house worth Rs 5.5 million.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed in this connection that Hassan Askari Khan, settled in New York,USA, lodged a complaint with OPC that some persons have forcefully occupied his house.