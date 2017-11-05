Expatriate looted by fake policemen

Rawalpindi

An expatriate was robbed on its return from Saudi Arabia by two fake police officials at Chaklala Scheme III.

According to Police, Aftab Ahmed Khawaja, who arrived from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was on his way from Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) when he was intercepted by two men wearing police uniform and asked him to show his identity when he took out the purse, the impersonators snatched his purse having 12000 Saudi Riyals and fled from the scene.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali also showed deep concern over surge in crime in limits of Police Station Airport and directed Station House Officer (SHO) Ahsan Kiyani to lodge case against dacoits and arrest them.—APP