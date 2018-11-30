Expatriate lady’s shops retrieved

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has got vacated six shops belonging to an expatriate Pakistani lady, worth Rs 20 Million from the illegal occupation of her relative.

Vice Chairperson OPC, Waseem Akhtar informed that Tabassum Malik, settled in Bristol, United Kingdom, filed a complaint that her relative has evicted tenants from her six shops situated at Rangpura road, Sialkot and illegally rented out the shops to new ones.

This complaint was referred to Director Revenue OPC, for further proceedings, who after continuous efforts and with the assistance of ADC(R) Sialkot Sadia Mehr got the said shops vacated, which were handed over to its original owner.

Waseem Akhtar further said that OPC has so far provided relief to thousands of expatriate Pakistanis by resolving their complaints.

