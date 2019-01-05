Expatriate lady’s property retrieved

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has got vacated 13 Kanal, 18 Marla property belonging to an expatriate Pakistani lady, worth Rs 5.3 Million from the illegal occupation of her brother. Vice Chairperson OPC, Waseem Akhtar informed that Zainab Naseem, settled in United Arab Emirates filed a complaint that her brother has occupied her property situated in Tehsil Nowshera Virkan, District Gujranwala for the last 8 years.

This complaint was referred to District Administration Gujranwala for further proceedings. It made continuous efforts and got the said property vacated, which was handed over to its original owner. Waseem Akhtar further said that OPC has so far provided relief to thousands of expatriate Pakistanis by resolving their complaints.

