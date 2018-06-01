Expatriate lady gets back possession of house

Staff Reporter

An expatriate lady has got back possession of her house worth Rs. 20 million, due to the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said this here on Thurs-

day.

They said taht Shabnam Nazar, settled in Calgary, Canada, filed a complaint that tenant has refused to vacate her one kanal house situated in Mansoora, Lahore and has also stopped payment of rent. Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti told that this complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore for further proceedings and with the help of members of DOPC, the house was got vacated and handed over to its original owner.