Expatriate got possession of plot worth Rs 5m

As a result of the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, a UAE-based expatriate Pakistani has got possession of his 10 marla plot worth Rs 5 million.

Vice Chairperson of OPC Waseem Akhtar while presiding over the meeting of officers said that Ramzan Kiani from United Arab Emirates, lodged a complaint that he bought a 10 Marla plot in Lakhan, District Rawalpindi but the previous owner has not given him the possession.

This complaint was referred to District administration of Rawalpindi and it made hectic efforts.—INP

