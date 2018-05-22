Expatriate gets Rs35m as compensation

Staff Reporter

As a result of continuous efforts of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an expatriate Pakistani has received Rs 35 million as compensation for his land, acquired for construction of a road.

Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said here on Monday that one Tauqeer Ilyas, settled in Manchester, UK, currently had lodged a complaint that his 17 acres of land had been acquired for construction of Eastern Bypass in Tehsil Ferozewala, District Sheikhupura. However, he was not paid any compensation for his land.

The complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Sheikhupura for further proceedings. With the help of members of DOPC, the complainant received Rs 35 million as price of his land.