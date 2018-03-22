Expatriate gets possession of land

Staff Reporter

An expatriate Pakistani got possession of his 29-marla land worth Rs 15 million, due to efforts of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt said here on Wednesday that one Naseer Ahmad, currently settled in Barcelona, Spain, had filed a complaint that his neighbours had occupied his 29-marla land, situated in Chak 331, district Toba Tek Singh. Shaheen Khalid said that the complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Toba Tek Singh for further proceedings.