Expatriate gets possession of house

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has helped a Saudi Arabia based expatriate in getting back possession of his house worth Rs 7 million.

Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti here on Wednesday said that Allah Yaar, settled in Saudi Arabia, filed a complaint that tenant had refused to vacate his house situated in village 441, Azeemabad, District Vehari and had also stopped payment of rent. The complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Vehari and with the help of members of DOPC.