Expatriate gets possession of his house

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Due to efforts of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, a Saudi Arabia-based expatriate Pakistani on Friday got possession of his house worth Rs 6 million. Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti said here that one Muhammad Younas, settled in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, had filed a complaint that his tenant had refused to vacate his three-marla house in Fatehgarh area of Lahore.

The complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore, which got vacated the house with police help and handed it over to the owner.