Expatriate gets possession of house

City Reporter

An expatriate Pakistani has got possession of his house worth Rs 3 million in a housing society.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt and OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed that Naveed Ahmad, settled in UK, filed a complaint that he purchased a five marla house in a private housing society in 2009 and made all the payment but he is yet to receive the house.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti told that OPC team contacted the administration of said housing society and ensured the provision of house to Overseas Pakistani.