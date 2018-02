Staff Reporter

An expatriate Pakistani has got possession of his plot worth Rs17.5 million, with the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that one Tariq Mehmood, settled in Doha, Qatar, had filed a complaint that some persons forcibly occupied his one-kanal plot, situated in Johar Town Lahore. He is a disabled person, and his plot be retrieved from occupants, he requested.