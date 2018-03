City Reporter

An expatriate Pakistani got back his Rs130 million as a result of hectic efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, giving details in this regard here on Thursday, said that Japan-based Altaf Mehmood Butt had filed a complaint that he had bought 240-kanal land in Hadyara, Lahore.

But some persons got transferred the land in their names. Therefore, his amount should be returned to him.