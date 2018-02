Staff Reporter

As a result of efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an expatriate Pakistani got back his Rs1.6 million from a housing society.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti here on Monday said that Muhammad Rashid, settled in the USA currently, had lodged a complaint that he bought a 4.5-marla house in a private housing society in 2008 and paid Rs2.7 million.