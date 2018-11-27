Expatriate gets back Rs 120m property

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab has proved a ray of hope for an expatriate Pakistani in getting back his three properties worth Rs 120 Million. Vice Chairperson OPC Waseem Akhtar informed that Sharjah based Pervaiz Ahmad lodged a complaint that he has been sending money to his real brother for investment purpose for the last 18 years.

His brother had purchased properties in different parts of Lahore but possession is not being handed over to him.

This complaint was referred to Deputy Director Faisal Atta Khan Baloch for further proceedings and as a result of hectic efforts of OPC team; an agreement was reached between the relevant parties about the transfer of properties to its original owner.

Pervaiz Ahmad has thanked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, VC OPC Waseem Akhtar, DG Usman Anwar and OPC team for providing timely help in getting back his properties.—PR

Share on: WhatsApp