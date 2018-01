Staff Reporter

An expatriate Pakistani has got back possession of agricultural land worth Rs 18.5 million, with the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed in this connection that Muhammad Razzaq, settled in USA, lodged a complaint with the OPC that some persons have forcefully occupied his wife’s six acres agricultural land, situated in village 254, Sundh Rajan, District Toba Tek Singh.