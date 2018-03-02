Expatriate gets back his house

Staff Reporter

A Saudi Arabia-based expatriate Pakistani got possession of his house worth Rs 3 million, with the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, while giving details in this regard, said that one Ahmad Hussain, settled in Saudi Arabia currently, had filed a complaint that he purchased a house in a private housing society of Lahore in 2009 and made all payment, but he was yet to get possession of the house.