Expansion of PAL’s offices

Expansion of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), offices to the far-flung areas of Mutan, Gilgit, FATA, Dadu and Muzzafarabad will promote the scope of literary activities and help acknowledge the endeavours of local literary persons. “PAL offices were limited to federal and Provincial capitals since its establishment in 1976.

However, after Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta, the offices of PAL are being established in Multan, Gilgit, Dadu, FATA and Muzzafarabad”.

This was revealed by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui while talking to APP on Sunday.—APP

