Expansion of Karachi Expo Centre to cost Rs8b

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Ministry of Commerce has planned for a complete expansion and re-modelling of Karachi Expo Center with a 25 Storey Information and Technology Tower, including 9-digitization halls, 5,000 cars Parking Plaza at cost of Rs8 billion into a modern facility.

This was disclosed by the Federal Commerce Secretary, Younus Dagha at the groundbreaking ceremony of Expansion and remodelling of Karachi Expo Centre here on Thursday.

According to the details, the expansion and re-modification of Karachi exporter are being built under a comprehensive master plan and NESPAK has assigned for its costing and develop the design.

Federal Secretary Commerce, Younus Dagha said the project will be constructed in three phases, which will require a 4-year period to complete the entire plan.

By December this year, the project’s designing and contractors and other documentary work will be completed and the project construction will be started from January 2019.

In the first phase, new 3 halls will be built after the completion of the new hall, EXPO Centres old halls will be demolished.

A modern multi-purpose parking plaza will be constructed for parking of 5,000 vehicles in the Expo Center, while the TDAP offices are part of the 25-storey IT Tower project for information technology industry.

Pakistan among top five exporting countries during 2018 as our exports grew by 19 percent as compared with the previous year, he said, adding, our exports have further broadened its base in terms of products and destinations the international market.

Younus Dagha said that the government’s export package, the increase in demand and the value of rupees has made a positive impact on domestic exports.

The Prime Minister’s export package, Younus Dagha said the package has been expanded up to 3 years while fruits and vegetable sector have been included in the export package.

He expressed reservations over the continuous load shedding in different industrial areas of the metropolis.

He said that electricity is available in the country and there is no industrial load shedding anywhere in the country.