Expanding tax base, lowering rates top on agenda: Miftah

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Mr Miftah Ismail met with officials of finance division and Federal Board of Revenue on Wednesday.

Talking to the officials, Miftah said that he had a firm resolve to strengthen economy and advance the objective of sustainable and inclusive growth as envisioned by the PML (N) leadership. He said that efforts would be particularly focused on enhancing exports and increasing economic growth. “Efforts will also be made for broadening of tax base and lowering of rates, he said. The adviser asked officials to work dedicatedly as a team towards that end

In a statement, Miftah said he is grateful to his leader Mian Nawaz Sharif for his kindness and to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for placing his trust in me. “I am also thankful to many leaders in the party for continuing to mentor me over the years, including my first boss in politics Mian Shahbaz Sharif, as well as Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Professor Ahsan Iqbal and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed.

He said, in line with Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the prime minister has instructed him to try to lower individual tax rates, widen the tax net, come up with a scheme to repay the refunds owed to our taxpayers, reform certain corporate taxes that are adversely affecting capital formation and also study the possibility of allowing Pakistanis to bring their undocumented wealth into the country’s economy, he added.