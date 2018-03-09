Expanding forest cover

Dire need for more and more forests cannot be undermined as their greenery is essential for healthy human life as well as surroundings. This is also a bitter fact that there is acute shortage of forests in the country as well as in Punjab province. It is good to note that South Punjab Forest Company is going to plant in collaboration with the private sector large number of 130 million trees over more than 99 thousand acres of land in five districts of southern Punjab namely Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur and these will be adding Rs 240 billion to the national economy and the provincial government will be earning Rs 20billionon completion of this plantation campaign.

The Company is mandated to seek private investment on the sharing basis for afforestation and range management under public-private partnership for a period of 15 years. According to media quoting the Company’s Chief Executive, in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Forest Department has been strengthened and is currently formulating a set of comprehensive recommendations for planting trees across province.

He duly appreciated the Green Pakistan Programme which will greatly help improve forest cover of the country and help in conservation of wildlife also. It will also be helpful in adapting and mitigating the impact of climate change as the country is vulnerable to this phenomenon somehow. It will be more appreciable if it is implemented speedily so that the people see more of green trees and greenery all around them at the earliest possible.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

