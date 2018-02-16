Exhibitors, investors from eight countries to participate

Pak-UAE property show in April

Islamabad

First premier show for property, builders and construction industry, PAK-UAE Property Show 2018 with international symposium involving exhibitors from two and investors from eight countries to participate under one roof will be held on April 26-28th 2018 at Pak China Friendship Centre, here in Islamabad.

The event announced by the Subhanis Group, is one and only that has been structured to give you first hand information to identify investment opportunities regarding the prices and latest developments in the real estate and property industry, meet prospective clients, network with government officials and policy makers from United Arab Emirates & Pakistan and market your projects to Pakistani & international audience.

In a press statement, Chairman Subhani Group Hamid Subhani has informed that PAK – UAE Property show is being held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum – member of ruling family of Dubai and Royale Partner Investment Group L.L.C, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Al Sharqi – member of ruling family of Fujairah and Royal Vision Commercial Investment L.L.C and His Excellency Louai Mohamed Ali – Goodwill Ambassador of United Nations in UAE.

This Show is an annual event held in Islamabad, Pakistan for the real estate, property industry and is accredited and approved to sell projects, properties to visitors and investors.

Adnan Subhani, Director Subhani Group told that more than 80 exhibitors are participating in this mega event eying 8000 trade visitors. Visitors will include high government officials, foreign dignitaries & diplomats, investors, buyers, decision makers, stakeholders, businessmen, Pakistani & international investors, overseas, Arab investors, architects, engineers & town planners, interior, exterior designers & decorators, he briefed.—PR