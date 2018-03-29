Exhibitors display latest technology innovations

Safe Secure Pakistan expo gets overwhelming response

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

International and local exhibitors see lots of potential for their product and technology in the growing requirement for Safety and Security market in Pakistan, with observation that they are having good business on the 2nd Day, at 14th International Safe Secure Pakistan-2018, exhibition being held at Pak-China Friendship Centre, Islamabad.

Jaco Labuschagne, export sales head, Nemtek, electric fencing products company from South Africa, sees lots of potential in the local market for the technology his company is offering, “ We are associated with Safe & Secure exhibition for the last six years, we have the products dealing in sensitive electric fencing, embassies, airports and banks are approaching us”, he added, “I see lot of growth in the local market also with reference to CPEC, Pakistan is now in the current security situation seems to be a big potential for our products”, he observed.

ATWAAR engineering, an Islamabad based local company dealing in protection studies of power system of distribution and transmission generation,” We have introduced a new technology for the local market, which does not allow fire to start, i.e zero ignition”, Omar Aziz, director, detailed. “We are having amazing response as this is our first participation in any local exhibition”, Omer added.

In concurrence with the exhibition, international Safe Secure conference being held at Pak-China convention center, featuring the theme focusing on ““Importance of Integrated safety & security in today’s environment””.

The 7th edition of the conference had an exclusive session on: “Developing Resilient Infrastructure in Secure Environment””, along with other session on,”: The future of fire safety: Raising Building Codes & Standards for Safer Cities & Industrialization”.

Business professionals, representatives from corporate sector, foreign diplomats, foreign defense attaches and delegates, government officials and officers from various military, air force and other defense and related organization of defense Industry, have visited the exhibition and had shown keen inters in the displayed products.

The event will showcase: Display of the latest technology innovations and advancements of internal security, firefighting, security & surveillance, policing, emergency and rescue services as well as transport safety. More than 150 companies are participating in Safe Secure Pakistan 2018, which will benefit the local and international markets.

Exhibitors from more than Twenty Eight countries including, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, France, Finland, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Slovenia, Sweden, Spain, Taiwan, UAE, China, UK, USA, Germany, Norway, Korea, Japan, , Canada, Czech Republic, Turkey, Italy, Denmark, Iran & Pakistan, will be displaying their brands at the Safe Secure International exhibition. A larger number of visitors are expected to visit on the last day of the exhibition

Eminent speakers had presented their papers from local and international renowned organizations like, Pakistan Information Security Association (PISA), Chief Executive Officer, Cyber Security , Malaysia, Chairman, Pakistan Security Services & Systems Association, (PSSSA), Mass Publicity Influencer and Entrepreneurial Philanthropist from Atlanta , USA, CEO, Chief Operating Officer, Piffers Security Services, Pakistan, Head of Security, British Council, Pakistan, Director General, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, , Member (Disaster Risk Reduction). National Disaster Management Authority, (NDMA), Deputy Vice President Marketing | MEA, AS EMEA, DORMA Gulf Door Controls FZ, UAE, Global Sales Manager Assistant & Regional Sales Manager of MENAT Area, SFFECO Global, UAE, Secretary, Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP).