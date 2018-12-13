Exhibition ‘Sab Sung- Sub Rang’ at COMSATS Art Gallery

Staff Reporter

A photography exhibition “Sab Sung- Sab rung” opened at COMSATS Art Gallery in COMSATS University Islamabad(CUI). The exhibition showcased photography of students of Bachelors of Design 3rd year studying at Architecture and Design, Department, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI). The exhibition was inaugurated by worthy Rector CUI Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, T.I.

Mr. Meezan Ali, Associate Professor, Department of Architecture and Design, the instructor of students for this exhibition explained the idea behind planning this exhibition. Students were given free hand for photography and no theme was chosen. The photographs portrayed social issues, depression, personal struggles, landscapes, flowers and personality types. He admired the struggle of COMSATS Art Gallery for providing students a platform and motivating them to work hard.

Speaking at the occasion Rector CUI praised the work of students and gave them a background of how photography has evolved over time. He admired the department, teachers and students for their collaborative efforts in putting up this show. He announced the provision of a photography lab for students. He was also pleased with efforts of gallery to promote soft image through arts.

The event was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life. People took great interest in the show. The show will continue till 14th of December, 2018.

