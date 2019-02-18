Exhibition of Japanese Calendars begins with enchanting performance

Japanese Calendar Exhibition opened here Monday with an added attraction as Ashida Katsunori, Acting Consul-General of Japan in Karachi enchanted the guests with his musical performance.

Exhibition, that in itself is an annual feature being regularly held at Japan Information and Culture Center, Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi, for past more than 20 years, is in itself a much awaited event for people from different walks of life.

Mr. Katsunori along with other staff members of the consulate marked the beginning of the inaugural ceremony with a unique presentation of Wadaiko, comprising Japanese drums.

Later talking to the guests, he said Japan and Pakistan with rich culture of art and music besides poetry need to create opportunities to share the same.

He said youth of the two countries may also be brought closer so as to further strengthening on diverse grounds the time tested relations between the two states and their people.

The enthralled audience after the much captivating performance when invited to the main exhibition hall appeared to be all the more mesmerized by the carefully displayed calendars.

Each calendar had a distinctive theme attached to it; providing the audience a chance to experience various aspects of Japan.

Organizers on the occasion announced that exhibition would remain open to the general public for two days (February 19 to 20) and that all guests are required to pre-register themselves via email: culture@kr.mofa.go.jp.

Entrance without registration was said to not allowed.—APP

