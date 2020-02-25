Exhibition marks first anniversary of the fall of Indian warplanes by PAF

Zubair Qureshi

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday organized an exhibition of the parts of the Indian MiG-21 warplane shot down by the PAF on February 27 last year along with the four missiles, which could not be fired by the pilot during the dogfight on the fateful day.

The exhibition of the fallen Indian MIG-21 with four un-fired missiles has exposed the Indian claims of shooting down a Pakistani warplane during the clash.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets shot down Indian MiG-21 on the Pakistani side of the border.

After striking down the Indian fighter jet, Pakistan arrested the pilot, wing commander Abhinandan, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to experts all four missiles in Indian MiG 21 were not fired and found intact, two of them were partially burnt. The missiles also kept at the exhibition exposed Indian claims of shooting down a Pakistani F 16 warplane by the captured Indian pilot.

Ahmar Raza, a PAF spokesman, while commenting on the incident, said the Indian warplane was not an ordinary aircraft and the PAF is proud to have shot it down. India had claimed that Abhinandan had fired a missile before being hunted by the Pakistani pilots but the false claim exposed with presence of all Indian missiles without being fired.

Fall of the Indian planes and arrest of its pilot taught the Indian government and the Indian Air Force (IAF) a lesson and forced them to re-think their aggressive designs. It was also an unexpected setback for the India exposing the country’s claims of invincibility and supremacy in the military power.