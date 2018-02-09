Exhibition of Iranian Islamic Arts kicks off

Rawalpindi

An exhibition of Iranian Islamic Arts comprising Calligraphy and Illumination by Iranian artists Hossain Ali Asfandyar and his daughter Atena Asfandyar started here. The exhabition has been organized by Khana Farhang Iran in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb, MPA, Raja Muhammad Hanif Advocate and Cultural Counselor Embassy of Iran Agha Shahab ud Din Darai flanked by DG Khana Farhang Iran, Rawalpindi Ali Aqhanouri, former RAC Director, Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition which has been arranged to mark 39th anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

The artist Hossain Ali Asfandyar hailing from Farozkoh city Iran has done his higher diploma in calligraphy from Iranian Calligraphy Association.

He started his career as calligrapher in 1977 and currently working as Director Calligraphy Association Farozkoh city Iran.

He participated in more than 60 group exhibitions and held more than 20 individual exhibitions in Tehran and other cities. He also visited Algeria, Lebanon and other countries besides Pakistan and has a number of awards to his credit.

While his daughter Atena Asfandyar is an illuminator and is highly educated having M.A in Economics Energy. She started learning and engaging in art from 2012. Atena Asfandyar learnt his art from Ali Kohpaya, Muhammad Asfandyar and participated in eight group and individual exhibitions.

A total of 60 art pieces comprising on calligraphy and illumination have been displayed at RAC Art Gallery.

The artists have used ink, Qalam and water color on paper and canvas which have made them attractive. Hossain Ali Asfandyar has proficiency in Khat-e-Nastaleeq and Khat-e-Shikasta in traditional Irani style.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed exemplary diplomatic relations and both the countries cooperated with each other. She welcomed Hossain Ali Asfandyar and his daughter Atna Asfandyar on their arrival to Rawalpindi.

Raja Hanif Advocate said that it was good opportunity to look unique art work. DG Khana Farhang Iran Ali Aqhanouri said that Pakistan and Iran are tied with cultural relations.—APP