Exhibition held at COMSATS

Staff Reporter

An Art Exhibition titled “Imaginary Scenes, Oriental Influences” by American born French Artist Wendy Billingslea opened at COMSATS University Islamabad’s (CUI) Art Gallery (CAG).The exhibition was inaugurated by worthy Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar. The exhibition was attended by eminent dignitaries as well as diplomats, artists, media persons and people from various walks of life.

It is pertinent to mention that Wendy Billingslea, a well renowned International artist is an American born French artist having remarkable achievements on her credit. Having studied arts from New York, Paris and London she has exhibited her works in Paris, London, Austria, Japan, Portugal and now alsoin Pakistan. Nine of her large scale paintings were kept in the exhibition mostly made with oil paints on Linen.

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Rector CUI expressed his pleasure over the successful opening of the showand the efforts of CAG Incharge, Ms. Farah Mehmood for organizing a highly stimulating exhibit.

