Exhibition depicting Indian atrocities in IOK held at RAC

Rawalpindi

A one-day exhibition of photographs depicting the atrocities of Indian brutal forces in occupied Kashmir was arranged by Photo Journalist Association in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Friday.

Chairman Jamu Kashmir Voice of Victims Altaf Ahmed Bhat flanked by Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi, Mayor Sardar Naseem, Allama Izhar Bukhari, Ex-MPAs Lubna Pirzada, Tehseen Fawad and President Photo Journalist Association Sajjad Haider opened the exhibition.

Addressing on the occasion, Altaf Ahmed Bhat said this exhibition will help in understanding the hardships of the people of occupied Kashmir. He said Kashmir is on the agenda of the United Nations for a long time but the issue has not been resolved so far according to the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The RDA Chairman, Arif Abbasi, Mayor Sardar Naseem, Allama Izhar Bukhari, Ex-MPAs Lubna Pirzada, Tehseen Fawad and President Photo Journalist Association Sajjad Haider also addressed on the occasion. More than one hundred photographs were put on display.—INP

