Exhibition certificates distribution ceremony

Staff Reporter

Fine art plays its role for to fill the gap and bring societies close to each other for promotion of peace and understanding among people. Ameena Ansari has been working for translating negativity in to positivity and combining western and eastern artistic forms through her works said Jamal Shah, Director General, PNCA at the certificates distribution ceremony at National Art Gallery, Islamabad.

Work of the participating artists created during the two month long workshop conducted by Ameena Ansari held in July August under the auspices of Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

A large number of young enthusiastic participated in the “Portraiture & Expressionism” workshop. The students created commendable work under the guidance of Ameena Ansari.

She made students express their independent skills and inner feelings on their canvases with still life, Imitative shapes, Atmosphere Movements and Perception on colours, which they have chosen. More importantly, this also results one student to recognize oneself and perform with a motive.

Ameena Ansari commitment to diversity and equality and understanding of different culture are the tools for moving forward towards peaceful co-existence among civilizations.

