Exhibition of Calligraphy by Iranian artists concludes

Rawalpindi

Three days exhibition of Iranian Islamic Arts by Hossein Ali Asfandyar and Atena Asfandyar has been concluded on Saturday.

Additional Secretary Culture of Punjab Saman Rai was chief guest on the occasion. The exhibition was arranged by Khana Farhang Iran in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) based on calligraphy and Illumination in connection with 39th anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran.

DG Khana Farhang Iran, Rawalpindi Ali Aqhanouri, Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed welcomed the distinguished guest.

Additional Secretary Culture Saman Rai applauded the art work of both artists and said they had introduced new techniques in Calligraphy and Illumination. DG Khana Farhang Iran, Rawalpindi Ali Aqhanouri thanked the chief guest and said being an art lover, her visit was proved propitious for the artists.—APP