Executive committee approves eight projects for literary, historical heritage

Executive committee of Prime Minister’s Endowment Fund has given approval to launch eight projects for the promotion and protection of literature and historical heritage.

The first session of the Executive Committee was held under the chair of Federal Secretary for National History & Literary Heritage Division, Engineer Amir Hassan here on Friday.

The committee had decided to hold the International Writer’s Conference this year, under the auspices of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DAM) had approved the restoration of historic Buddhist site in Islamabad, the ancient mosque of Mughal era, the historical caves and the adjoining ancient heritage sites at Shahullah Ditta and the upgradation of the Islamabad Museum.

The Executive Committee resolved that special attention should be given to hold book fairs in small cities to promote the culture of book acquaintance in the remote cities of the country and the books to be made available at discounted prices to the people.

The meeting was agreed on the proposal of Academy of Iqbal to adopt research-based activity for the promotion of the teachings of Allama Iqbal and emphasized the need to acquire the services of researchers of International repute in this regard. It also observed to follow creative means rather than traditional style to achieve the target.

The meeting also approved to combine the calligraphy artifacts presented in the International Calligraphy Exhibition held in August 2017 in the form of a book, in order to improve the image of Pakistan by presenting the Islamic Great Heritage to the world.—APP

