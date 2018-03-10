ExD, UoB sign MoU

Lahore

Excellence Delivered (ExD) and the University of Balochistan, Quetta (UoB), through her ORIC & Computer Science department, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to pursue a SAP training program, titled – ‘SAP Learning Hub, Student Edition’. The MoU was signed between ExD CEO, Sajjad Mustafa Syed and UoB Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Javeid Iqbal. UoB established in June-1970, is the oldest institute of Higher Learning in the province. Having realised the value of SAP as a globally recognized brand, UoBhas partnered up with ExD to create an opportunity for students to become SAP Certified Consultants and in this way become useful resources for the IT industry in Pakistan. The MoU between ExD and UoB focuses on exchange of ideas, skills and techniques to produce technical human resource capable of extending services on SAP and other such platforms. The goal of the MoU is to demonstrate that both parties recognize the value that their technical cooperation has for advancing the state of technology and technical expertise in Pakistan as a whole. Through the MoU, ExD and UoB are looking to promote SAP through various programs and activities.—PR