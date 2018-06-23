ExD, Panasian sign deal on SAP implementation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Panasian Group, the exclusive partner of Volvo, Hilti, Bombardier and Rhinos in Pakistan, engaged Excellence Delivered (ExD) to implement SAP ERP across the group. The signing ceremony was held at the Panasian group’s head office in Lahore to this end. The ceremony was attended by the top management of both organizations including Konoz Mohiuddin, Chairman and Ziber Mohiuddin, Vice Chairman of Panasian Group and Sajjad Syed and Wasil Amjad of ExD.

Through this investment in technology, Panasian group plans to achieve sustainable growth through improved financial management, inventory control and customer services. Mr Sajjad Syed, CEO ExD, stated, “The depth of our relationship with SAP enables us to better serve organizations like Panasian group by bringing them global best practices.”

ExD, the only SAP Platinum Partner from Pakistan, brings operational excellence to its clients through the optimal use of technology, outsourcing of non-core operations and optimization of business processes. Over a span of eight years, ExD has expanded operations to over six countries and has delivered advanced SAP products and services to some of the most prestigious companies around the world.