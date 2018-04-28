ExD launches 2018 lawn campaign for Rungrez

Khalid Butt

Lahore

In recent years, Pakistan’s eCommerce market has experienced a period of great growth, with registered eCommerce merchant numbers rising by more than 2.6 times. Many retailers are now using either their own websites or online marketplaces to sell their products.

However, there is still much room to grow, for example in the US, over 72% of Internet users are digital shoppers while less than 3% of Pakistani Internet users have purchased goods online.

The size of Pakistan’s eCommerce market is expected to continue to grow up to $1 billion by the year 2020. Excellence Delivered (ExD) is among the pioneers of the eCommerce industry and has been in operations since 2010.

The 2018 Lawn Campaign of Rungrez has been a thorough success, thanks in large part to the efforts of ExD, their Digital Media Partner. A risky proposition for both ExD and Rungrez, with targets set at triple of previous years, the campaign was able to meet its targets in only the first hour and managed to sell the entirety of the stock within 3 days. As a result, the venture is being hailed as a great achievement by both Rungrez and ExD.

Rungrez has established itself as an easily recognizable name in the textile industry and ExD has been their Digital Media Partner since 2015.

ExD has experience operating in the eCommerce and Digital Marketing fields of over 8 years. ExD has been providing their services in eCommerce, Business Process Optimization and Digital Marketing Management Services to many retail and apparel companies. Some of the other top brands they have worked with include Elan, Outfitters, Beech Tree, SEFAM, Qalamkar, etc.

Jawad Khan, Head of Innovation ExD stated, “This campaign has been a great success for both ExD and Rungrez and demonstrates the strength of our eCommerce strategy. This is still a young and developing industry and partnerships such as this one are indicative of the potential growth that we can achieve.”